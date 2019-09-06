Terry Douglas Rose passed away from a sudden illness on September 1, 2019.
Terry was born in Drain, Oregon, on August 29, 1949. He had a wonderful childhood, and lived in many different places. He ended up back in Roseburg just prior to high school, and was a proud graduate of Roseburg High School’s class of 1967. He loved being a member of the football, wrestling and tennis teams, and his teenage years were full of cars, sports, friends and girls. He loved fiercely, and maintained his treasured friendships for all of his days.
Terry was drafted and served his country in Vietnam as a member of the Army. After returning to the states, he settled back in the Roseburg area and most of his career was spent as a block sawyer for the Sun Studs lumber mill, after which he retired to enjoy his family in 2007. He was briefly married, and in 1975, his daughter Summer Rose was born.
Terry was a single father, and his world revolved around his family. He was always active in Summer’s activities and was a local soccer coach for seven years, as well as coaching volleyball and basketball. He also managed to find time to serve as the parent group president, and was always the first to volunteer to help the school whenever he was needed. His greatest joy began in 2004, when his granddaughter, Serayah Neiss was born. He had waited (not so patiently) for several years to become a grandfather and was overjoyed at her arrival. Two years later his joy increased with the birth of his grandson Camden Neiss, and within less than a year he decided that he needed to retire to spend more time with them. His grandchildren were truly the light of his life, and much of his world revolved around sharing in their successes.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents Robert Glen Rose and Ozella Rose as well as his brother Dennis Rose. Terry leaves behind his daughter Summer; son-in-law, Arthur Neiss; grandchildren, Serayah and Camden Neiss; his brother Douglas Rose; and sister-in-law, Cindy Rose.
Terry left a legacy of laughter and joy in his wake. He reveled in teasing his friends, and was never short of one liners (my name is Luke Warmwater, or calling himself Rusty Nails were two of his favorites). When his grandchildren were not around, he loved supporting the Roseburg High and UCC athletic teams and would often be found cracking jokes with his friends at games. He loved holidays and spreading joy, and his home was well known in Winchester for its multitude of Halloween and Christmas decorations. Terry never knew a stranger, and his smile and laughter left a lasting impression on countless people who were fortunate enough to know him. Our world lost a good one, but heaven gained a really bright light.
Summer and Art will be holding a celebration of life for Terry in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Special Olympics, which was a charity he always supported.
Terry's remains will be placed in the Roseburg Veteran's Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held in the spring.
