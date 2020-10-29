Terry “Watch Critter” Stafford, age 76, passed away October 5, 2020. Terry was born in 1943 to parents A.E. and Estalyne Stafford. He grew up in Springfield, Oregon, where his father was a general Contractor. Terry graduated from Springfield high school and then attended OIT. He enjoyed many things during his life, helping people and telling stories most of all.
His ashes will be placed on his favorite hunting hill.
