Thelma Grace Orr of Drain, OR, died on November 4, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born
in Spearfish, South Dakota to parents Harry and Ruth Mae (Reese) Keeny. She graduated from Drain Union High School in Drain, OR.
Thelma was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, garage selling, and collecting teapots and recipe books. She especially enjoyed being with her family. She was a member of the Yoncalla Lion’s Club. She married Charles Orr on January 24, 1954 in Drain.
Thelma is survived by daughter, Sandra and Hiram Gilbert of Eugene, OR; daughter, Zebbra Perini of Drain; daughter, Charlotte and Russell Kaleese of Drain; daughter, Jul Orr and Val Burgess of Drain; and son, Edward Orr of Drain; 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Orr in 1996; son, Everett Orr in 1986; great-grandson, Ethan Orr; and son-in-law, Doug Perini.
A Visitation will be held at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel on Friday, November 8, 3:00-5:00 p.m. A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Church of Christ in Drain, OR. Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.