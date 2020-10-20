Theodore (Ted) A. Roberts, born April 2, 1927 in Phoenix, Arizona, to Gertrude and Myles Roberts, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Roseburg VA at the age of 93.
Ted was married to his wife of 65 years June Roberts and together they raised six children: three sons, William, Paul, and Joel, and three daughters, Jan of Texas, Karen of California, and Dina of Glide.
Ted was a devoted family man who worked as a welder and retired from the Los Angeles County Water Works, moving to Glide, Oregon in 1986.
As a member of the Jehovah’s Witness, Ted spent much of his time in the public witnessing work and getting to know many of his neighbors in association with the local congregation. He became disabled several years ago and was cared for at home by his wife, oldest son, William and his daughter, Dina. Some months ago, he was admitted to the Roseburg VA healthcare system to receive long term care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.