1930 - 2019
Colley, Theodore Edward “Ted” passed away on February 10, 2019. Ted was born in Elkton, Oregon, on December 14, 1930, to Sharron and Mary Colley. Ted married Elva (Pud) Swearingen on September 2, 1949.
Ted was born in Elkton and, except for a stint in the Army Signal Corps, spent all his life in the area. While in the Army he learned how to install and repair telephone outside plant and equipment.
He began hunting and fishing when he was about six or seven, barely big enough to carry a gun or a fishing pole. He was a lifelong rockhound, collecting literally tons of agates, petrified wood, and jasper over five decades and more. His love for cameras began when he was still in school. First with a roll film camera, then a movie camera in the service, and finally a still camera, taking innumerable photos and videos of sporting events, wildlife, landscapes, and changing colors in nature in his travels around Douglas County for work and fun.
Ted is survived by his and Pud’s two sons, Edward Colley of Creswell, and Nick Colley of Eugene; one grandson, Kellen Colley; four granddaughters, Kaylea Willhite, Jennifer Colley, Amanda Kennedy, Courtney Colley; one step-granddaughter Pettina Sams; five great-granddaughters, Margaret Kennedy, MayLynn Colley, Kaycie Willhite, Kimber Colley, Annabelle Willhite; four great-grandsons, Justin Kennedy, Kellen Colley, Kyson Colley, Luke Willhite; two great-step-grandsons, Jayden Montgomery, Drew Sams; and one great-step-granddaughter, Haley Sams.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Elkton Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.