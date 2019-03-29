Born October 24, 1962, Theresa went peacefully in her sleep on March 15, 2019. She put up a great fight for life but Jesus felt it was time for her to leave this Earth.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Mid-Valley Missionary Church, Tenmile, OR, at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Mike Landers Officiating. Potluck to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.