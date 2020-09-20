It is with great sadness that the family of Therese “Terri” Ellen Watson, 58, announce her passing at her home in Roseburg, Oregon, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, due to a sudden cardiac event. Terri joined her “momma” in heaven who left this earthly world in June 2019.
Terri was born in Palo Alto, California, on November 28, 1961. Terri is survived by her father, Thomas (Rona Judy) Watson of Camarillo, California, brothers Charles (Lori) Watson of Saratoga, Arkansas and Thomas (Dawn) Watson of Burney, California and sister, Michelle (Terry) Pelt of Montesano, Washington. Terri also leaves behind her long-time friend, Paige Dickinson of Pleasant Hill, Oregon and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and grand-nieces. Terri is also survived by her beloved dog, Gracie, and three barn cats who often spent more time in the house than chasing mice. Her dogs Jordan, McKenzie and Ricki and numerous other animals all crossed the rainbow bridge before 2020.
Terri grew up in Sunnyvale, California, graduating from Fremont High School in June 1979. She went on to complete an Associate in Arts Degree at nearby De Anza College as a Physical Therapy Assistant in June 1988. Later, Terri also received her certification as a Wound Care Specialist and helped her patients to heal many serious wounds that others gave up on.
Terri moved to Roseburg shortly after receiving her Physical Therapy Assistant degree and began working at Douglas Community Hospital. Many of her hospital colleagues and patients became life-long friends. Terri’s greatest joy was to care for her patients and to help restore them to a healthy, functional life. One of Terri’s patients wrote her a note that she kept that described her care simply as “healing hands, a gift from God.”
Terri went on to work as a PT Assistant for many years in a private physical therapy clinic in Roseburg. She ended her career as a traveling PT Assistant for a company that sent her to various nursing homes in Southern Oregon. She drove several hours every day to care for her patients and truly felt it was her privilege to do so.
Terri was an avid athlete growing up. She played competitive soccer and softball. She loved to drive her Camaro and enjoyed listening to music that was loud and full of bass.
A Celebration of Life to honor Terri is being planned for October 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all guests must RSVP in advance by calling or texting to (360) 580-7257 or emailing peltmichelle@gmail.com. Details will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center or Bailey Veterinary Clinic Charitable Fund, both in Roseburg, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.