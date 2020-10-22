Therina Louise Leodoro (Trina) passed away quietly at home on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, 24 October 2020, starting at 2 p.m. at the half shell located at Millsite Park in Myrtle Creek, Oregon. This will be a BYOCOS even (Bring Your Own Chair OR Suffer).
In accordance with Oregon Health Authority guidance, the family is requesting all attendees wear masks and maintain social distance from folks outside of their household. The celebration will also be streamed live; for details, please access Trina’s Facebook page.
