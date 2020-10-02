George, Clyde
Kelley, Peggy – 07/26/2020
Shepherd, Judith – 08/06/2020
Jones, Mary – 08/07/2020
Hudson, Scott – 08/13/2020
Owen, James – 08/18/2020
Pearson, Sheril – 08/19/2020
Kelly, Mildred – 08/21/2020
Perkins, Brad – 08/27/2020
Trueblood, Nancy – 08/27/2020
Visser, Patricia – 08/27/2020
Cripps, Ray – 08/28/2020
Jones, Fern – 08/28/2020
Mierow, Ardythe – 08/28/2020
St. Clair, Laveta – 08/28/2020
Wafer, Lois – 08/28/2020
Glass, Patricia – 08/30/2020
Brazel, Robert – 09/01/2020
Casebolt, Gerald – 09/01/2020
Resner, Mary – 09/02/2020
Robertson, Shirley – 09/02/2020
Baker, Michael – 09/12/2020
Okonek, Gayle – 09/14/2020
Parker, Mary – 09/19/2020
Scheuffle, Carla – 09/21/2020
Harris, William – 09/25/2020
Slobodiak, Steven – 09/25/2020
Sutton, Susan – 09/25/2020
Schaefer, Betty – 09/26/2020
Tolleson, Gayle – 10/01/2020
Walker, Garland – 10/01/2020
