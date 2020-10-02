George, Clyde

Kelley, Peggy – 07/26/2020

Shepherd, Judith – 08/06/2020

Jones, Mary – 08/07/2020

Hudson, Scott – 08/13/2020

Owen, James – 08/18/2020

Pearson, Sheril – 08/19/2020

Kelly, Mildred – 08/21/2020

Perkins, Brad – 08/27/2020

Trueblood, Nancy – 08/27/2020

Visser, Patricia – 08/27/2020

Cripps, Ray – 08/28/2020

Jones, Fern – 08/28/2020

Mierow, Ardythe – 08/28/2020

St. Clair, Laveta – 08/28/2020

Wafer, Lois – 08/28/2020

Glass, Patricia – 08/30/2020

Brazel, Robert – 09/01/2020

Casebolt, Gerald – 09/01/2020

Resner, Mary – 09/02/2020

Robertson, Shirley – 09/02/2020

Baker, Michael – 09/12/2020

Okonek, Gayle – 09/14/2020

Parker, Mary – 09/19/2020

Scheuffle, Carla – 09/21/2020

Harris, William – 09/25/2020

Slobodiak, Steven – 09/25/2020

Sutton, Susan – 09/25/2020

Schaefer, Betty – 09/26/2020

Tolleson, Gayle – 10/01/2020

Walker, Garland – 10/01/2020

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.