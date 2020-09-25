Bodeen, Donald
Petterson, Shirley
Watson, Therese – 05/09/2020
Strickland, Barbara – 07/01/2020
Robertson, Shirley – 09/02/2020
George, Sandra – 09/05/2020
Davis, Patricia – 09/11/2020
Gloyn, Lucy – 09/11/2020
Suiter, Colleen – 09/11/2020
Dinneen, Joan – 09/13/2020
Noland, Joann – 09/14/2020
Okonek, Gayle – 09/14/2020
Jones, Rhoda – 09/15/2020
Swaim, Claudette – 09/15/2020
Campbell, Jason – 09/16/2020
McCullough, William – 09/19/20
Parker, Mary – 09/19/2020
Atwood, Connie – 09/20/2020
Leete, Karla – 09/21/2020
Petersen, Dale – 09/21/20
Rutheford, Claude – 09/21/2020
Christopher, Claus – 09/23/2020
Smith, Fred – 09/23/2020
