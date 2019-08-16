Weaver, Donald 06/10/19
June, Lenoa 06/25/19
Dent, Kathy 07/04/19
Lewis, Geraldine 07/28/19
Spielman, Richard 07/31/19
Oliver, Kevin 08/01/19
Cain, Betty 08/02/19
Jackson, Barbara 08/02/19
Hatcher, Wendy 08/03/19
Shelton, Ronald 08/03/19
Shaw, Stephen 08/05/19
McFarland, Lillian 08/06/19
Evans, Ann 08/07/19
Marzola, Nancy 08/07/19
Ketchum, Michael 08/08/19
Paroz, Sherry 08/08/19
Couey, Loris 08/09/19
Lee, Roy 08/09/19
Lindly, Ella 08/09/19
Fisher, Steven 08/10/19
West, Annette 08/10/19
Anderson, Sandra 08/11/19
Thompson, Claud 08/12/19
Holstrom, Norma 08/13/19
Lott, Betty 08/13/19
Glassford, Rollyn 08/14/19
Winter, Sheryl 08/14/19
Rigutto, Lois 08/16/19
