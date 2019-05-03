Marian A. Smith, born September 11, 1925, passed away March 29, 2019.
Thomas H. Smith, born April 29, 1924, passed away April 13, 2019. They were married 72 years.
Marian was born in Dallas, WI, to William and Hilda Lawrence. She worked at J.C. Penny and Convey Keystone. She enjoyed golfing, camping and traveling.
Tom was born in Vale, OR, to John and Lena Smith. He was in the Navy during WWII. He graduated from O.T.I. as a mechanic and worked for Roseburg Lumber for 34 years. After retirement they traveled in their motorhome across the U.S. many times, seeing grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Especially with his son Rick.
They are preceded in death by all parents; brothers; sisters; and granddaughter, McKenzie Brennan.
They are survived by son Rick Smith and wife Patty; daughters, Carol Daniels, Susan Searle (Dennis); grandchildren, Jody Brennan, Jessie Caton (Steve), Shannon Adams (Tim), Karen Gray (Ian), Elly Searle, Laura Calvo, Jason Jakubos (Chisty), Ryne Jakubos (Tamara), Kevin Jakubos (Valerie); great-grandchildren, Makayla Rappe’, Alyssa Vaillancourt (Bobby), Levi Brennan (Keisha), Parker and Kennedy Caton, Isa, Layla, Estella Calvo, Deagan, Liam, Kellan Gray, Avery, Alix Jacubos, Brooke, Ashley, Rebeka, Katie Jacubos; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Paisley, Bryson Vaillancourt, Abigail Jakubos, Mya, Elijah, Jayden Brennan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held May 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Riverview Terrace, Roseburg, OR.
