Tom was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, on June 20, 1962, to Robert McKirgan and Eleanor Jarrett McKirgan. Tom retired from a lengthy career in law enforcement and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, researching family genealogy, tending his gardens and staying active in local, State and government affairs. Tom was a part of the brothers and sisters that make up the III%.
Tom was kind, honorable and a man of integrity and a true patriot. He would always be there for anyone whom needed him.
Tom is survived by his longtime companion and fiancé, Teresa Norman; daughter, Amandah Norman; son-in-law, Charles Redfern; grandchildren, Jack and Charlee; and Nephew, Tim Hively Jr.
Tom is also survived by his twin, Tim; siblings, Herb, Karen, Frank and Bobette; nephews and nieces, Jared, Autumn, Scott, Amber, Kaitlynn and Keenan; and extended family in Ohio and Tennessee. Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service was held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Camas Valley Grange Hall in Camas Valley, OR and cremation took place at Taylor's Family Mortuary in Winston.
