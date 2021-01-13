Thomas Robert Paulson departed for his heavenly home on 29 December, 2020 at the age of 86. Tom was born in Lookingglass, Oregon on 21 May, 1934 to Robert Lawrence Paulson and Ann Irene (Morgan) Paulson.
Tom is survived by his loving wife Donna Paulson (Stovall) of 66 years; his daughters Barbara Spaulding (Donald), Tomala Paulson (Kim Farr); son, Ajrn Paulson (Karen); grandson, Casey Paulson; and granddaughter Kailey Paulson.
He served his country from December 1953 to August 1974 in the United States Army retiring as a CW4. His 21 years of service included a tour in Korea, and two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. He also served in Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Texas, and Italy, and was able to take his family to all of these locations. Among his many awards and decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Air Medal with 41 Oak Leaf Clusters, and Senior Army Aviator Badge. After retiring he was a corporate pilot flying Fixed and Rotary Wing aircraft in Alaska and later Oregon.
Tom loved hunting and looked forward to going to hunting camp each October with his brothers Buddy Ray Paulson and Arlie Ross Paulson (Peggy). He also loved reading western books, and woodworking. Family was very important to him, and he spent a lot of time travelling to visit his children.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Veterans of Foreign War, American Legion, Douglas County Celtic Society, Scottish Knight Templar, Oregon Hunters, and the Vietnam Helicopter Pilot Association. He regularly delivered food for the Winston/Dillard Food Pantry.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ann Paulson; daughter-in-law, Susan Rinaker Paulson; and his sister, Sandra Paulson Feigum.
There will be a private interment with military honors at the Roseburg National Cemetery and a celebration of life in May. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First United Methodist Church of Roseburg, Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center, or your local food pantry.
Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors arranging interment with military honors at the Roseburg National Cemetery.
