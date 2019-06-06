Tim was born Oct. 20, 1967 in Portland, Oregon. At age four we moved to Bend - at age six we moved to Brookings. He enjoyed the beach and camping.
In 1974, we moved to Sutherlin. After high school Tim went to automotive school in Laramie Wyoming and graduated from there. After his Dad died, he came home to Sutherlin. After having a job doing automotive work, he decided that wasn't the profession for him. He went to work for Trees Inc. and had worked for them ever since. He loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman when time permitted. He loved his job and each day was a challenge. He always liked living on the edge so tree trimming was a good job for him. In 2009, he Married Cyndee Rankin and as a bonus he inherited three stepchildren - Britany, Dylan and Elizabeth. He loved being a father and enjoyed and loved all three of them. He will be remembered as someone who helped anyone in need - giving of his time, energy and money. He loved family and God so we know where he is but he will be truly missed.
He leaves behind his wife Cyndee, his mother Bunny Ikola Johnson, Brother Wayne and wife Dianna who live in Portland, a brother Rob and wife Tammy in Roseburg and a sister Kathy Ikola in Portland - three stepchildren Britany Rankin in Eugene, Dylan Rankin and wife Audrey and grandchild Walter in Oakland. Numerous relatives in Canada and South Dakota - numerous nephews, nieces and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Westside Christian Church.
