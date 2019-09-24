Timothy Albert Brown, age 69, passed away September 17th, 2019, in Roseburg, Oregon. Timothy was born in Cortez, Colorado, March 23rd, 1950 to Evelyn and Truman Brown. At the age of 19, Timothy was drafted into Vietnam where he was shot in the head with a mortar trying to save a fellow mates life. Timothy spent almost two years in the hospital undergoing multiple surgeries and survived and was awarded the purple heart. Timothy has been a hero not only in the war but to everyone he has ever met in life. He would do anything to help anyone.
Timothy met his wife Kathy Brown in 1989 and married in 1997 at the VA medical center in Roseburg, Oregon.
Timothy is survived by his parents, Evelyn and Truman Brown and his brother, Larry Brown. Timothy leaves behind wife Kathy Brown; sisters, Alaina Brown and Sherry Mcclary ; brothers, Truman, Daniel, and Leland Brown; sons, Dion Brown, Robert and Danny Brand; daughters, Lorisa Wilson and Brenda Ahlvers ; daughters-in-law, Shannon Brown, Julie and Cassie Brand; son-in-law, Kevin Ahlvers; multiple nieces and nephews; and grandchildren, Justin, Mikayla and Alycia Brand, and Bentley and Brookelynn Ahlvers.
Private Family services were held at Taylor's Family Mortuary on Thursday, September 19th, 2019. A celebration of life ceremony open to friends, are currently pending arrangements.
