March 25, 1944 – March 7, 2019
Timothy Allen Sprouse, of Sutherlin, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019 after a nine year battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Tim was born on March 25, 1944 in Berkeley, California to Thelma Benedict. Tim grew up in Roseburg and attended Roseburg High School. On April 1, 1961 Tim enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served our country for four years as a Specialist Rifle Sharpshooter. He trained new enlistees how to shoot a weapon prior to their deployment to the Vietnam War. Tim was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps on May 24, 1967.
During the summer of 1962, Tim met and fell in love with Judith Lorentz. They married on October 6, 1962 and were married 56 years before his beloved Jude’s death in July 2018. Tim and Judi had three children; Ricky, Tammi and Christopher.
Tim worked in the forest industry for the next 40+ years at Roseburg Forest Products, Engle Construction and Don Whitaker Logging to name a few. He had a love of the outdoors; camping, fishing, hunting and music of all kind were a major part of his life. He also loved to garden and take care of his small farm in Sutherlin before downsizing in the past few years. Among his favorite past times in recent years, was his love of Christ and his connection with his newfound Christianity. He loved to read and thoroughly enjoyed Family Church of Sutherlin and the small group bible study that he belonged to.
Tim was a beloved husband to Judi, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many. He was very proud of his children/grandchildren and their many accomplishments. He was truly blessed to have had a wonderful group of friends that made his final months after Judi’s passing meaningful.
Tim is survived by his mother; Thelma Butterfield: Children: Rick Sprouse (Diana), Tammi Owen (Mike), Chris Sprouse (Tiffanie); Grandchildren: Brittany (Ryan), Corey, Katie, Cameron, Danielle, Austin, Ashley, Kelsey, Jaidyn; Great Grandchild: Oliver; Brothers: Terry, Leslie; Sister: Linda
Tim was devoted to his family and dedicated to his Christianity. We will miss his love, laughter and his enthusiasm for life greatly.
A Military Internment for Tim and Judi will be held on April 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Roseburg National Cemetery, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd. An open house to share of our love will follow from 2:30-4:30 pm at our parents’ home in Sutherlin, 2704 Golfview Avenue. Funeral arrangements have been made by Sutherlin Funeral Alternatives. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Amedysis Hospice Care, 1820 NW Mulholland Drive, Roseburg, Oregon 97470.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.