On February 26, 2019, Tom O. Pollard passed away in Reno, NV. He was a former resident of Maui, HI, and recently of Sun Valley, NV.
Tom was born in Roseburg, OR, on October 7, 1954 to Sylvia and Jim Pollard. He attended schools in Winston and was part of Douglas High School Class of 1972. He married Beverly Wheeland June of 1990, and moved to Maui, HI in July of 1990.
Tom leaves behind his wife Beverly; son, Bradley (Enjolie); grandson, Joshua Ayden (all of Nevada); his sister, Diane; nephew, Brisen of Roseburg; niece, Heather (Henry) Shafer of Sutherlin; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sylvia and Jim Pollard and grandson, John Thomas.
Tom was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.
Private service was held on Maui in May of 2019.
