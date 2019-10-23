Travis Shane Crain, age 49, passed away October 16, 2019. He was born December 15, 1970.
Travis leaves behind his mother, Bobbi Crain; brother, Robert Crain; daughter, Katie Stevens; granddaughter, Annaliese Stevens; aunts, uncles, niece, nephew, cousins and many friends.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Church on the Rise, 3500 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Chapel of the Roses are handling arrangements.
