Treecie Lynn Nash, 70, Myrtle Creek passed away May 25th 2019 at home after a long and courageous battle with agent orange from Vietnam War.
Lynn was born April 3rd 1949 in Paducah, Texas the son of Charlie and Mary Jane Nash, along with 9 sisters, 2 brothers. Lynn’s career was being a steamfitter welder since he was 15 years old. Lynn is survived by his wife, Linda, four children, Laura, Kimberly, Cody, Amanda and he has 12 grandchildren, Kam, Jace, Jordan, Kendyl, Sydney, Michael, Latysha, Dillyn, Devyn, Austin, Kyler, Jeremiah. Also, he has six great grand children and one on the way.
He really enjoyed fishing, hunting, archery and working on cars with Amanda and Devyn. Also enjoyed oil painting. He also had numerous nieces and nephews. Papa has gone to the heavenly home where he will meet his Lord and his family members who have preceded.
Church services will be held at the First Baptist Church at 1040 Lillian St. May 31st 2019 at 10am. Followed by a military funeral in Roseburg.
Lynn may be gone but never will be forgotten. Lynn’s goal in life was for everyone to know the Lord. May God bless you all.
