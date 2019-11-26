This is for you, Grandpa. Tonight, heaven has gained another angel and a piece of our hearts. So thankful to spend another few hours today with my grandpa before he passed. Grandpa Vance ‘Boogie’ Gómez was a great man, full of joy. He loved the Lord, and loved his family he also loved old westerns, John Wayne, goodwill/second hand shopping and bartering for a good deal. Grandpa loved to laugh and enjoyed all you can eat buffets! Rest in Peace old timer, you will be deeply missed! Next granddaughter. While you may not have been my blood, you were married to my Grandma Mae for the last 50 years and the only grandpa I would know from my Dad’s side.
Mae and Vance Gomez lived on a farm in Halsey, Oregon, and I have so many memories of going to visit them on their farm an hour away from where I grew up. You may not have always appreciated such a strong-willed child, Grandpa, but you loved me, and I loved you...at least when I wasn’t in trouble. You taught me everything I know about Westerns, and I will always think of you when I see a VHS tape or John Wayne. I went home this weekend to see you one last time, and I am so glad I got to see you before you left us. I know you’re in pain, grandpa, but I’m glad you were able to see so many of us who needed to see you, to say we love you, before you die. I’m in still in awe of the way my Grandma loves you; watching her, with you, it brings me to tears. (I hope to someday have that kind of love too.) I know I said it, but I hope you truly know just how loved you are. I love you, Papa. Just know it’s okay if you need to go. Love you. Always.
Celebration of life January 2020, to be announced.
