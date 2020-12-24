Velma Jean Buckingham Fretwell Mote
1934-2020
Robert (Bob) Emmet Danahy
1929-2020
Velma passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Elbert and Sarah Buckingham and sister Janet Paris all of Roseburg, Oregon. She is survived by daughters Christi Jansen (Bruce) of Roseburg, Oregon, Pamela Brown (Nels), Sarah Hill (Kevin) of Carson City, Nevada; son, Hugh (Jeffrey) Fretwell (Donna Bergstrom) of Merlin, Oregon; grandchildren, Heather Boerste of Chicago, Illinois, Michael Boerste (Laura) as well as their children Megan, Abigail and Adley all of Rockville, Maryland, and Andrew Hill of Reno, Nevada.
She was born in Portland, Oregon and as a young child, lived in North Bend, her family then moved to Roseburg, where her father Elbert (Buck) Buckingham operated Fullerton Drug Store and her mother was active in the community as well as the Catholic Church. She enjoyed fishing and camping with her father on the North Umpqua River. She graduated from Roseburg High in 1952 then attended Oregon State University before marrying Hugh Fretwell in 1953. Together they raised their four children in Roseburg.
In 1967, she married JR Mote, became stepmother to his three children, Pam Mote-Pritchett, Star Wolfgang and Barry Mote (Dianna), all of Oregon. The combined family enjoyed big loud dinners, camping, motorcycles, and football. She and JR often traveled to Northern Nevada on vacation and then she moved to Carson City in 1980.
Velma worked in a variety of positions for many years in the Roseburg Oregon Bi-Mart, when she moved to Nevada she went to work for the State of Nevada as an Accounting Clerk in several departments before retiring in 1999.
Bob passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Danahy of Sacramento, California and Alice Edith Winson of Berkley, California, as well as his son Mark Danahy and his companion of more than 25 years Velma Mote, both of Carson City, Nevada.
Bob was born in Merced, California, growing up in the San Francisco Bay area and graduated from Berkley High school where he reveled in football. He then joined the US Army in September of 1946, he completed his training in Fort Benning, Georgia to be an Airborne Soldier, he did not see combat, but spent the remaining military time in occupied Japan. After leaving the service he worked the hospitality industry in the San Francisco Bay Area, Tahoe and Carson City.
Bob loved to golf, and watch sports either live or on TV. All that knew him will remember his wonderful laugh!
After retiring, Bob and Velma traveled across the United States enjoying the sites from coast to coast. They had a lively group of Carson City friends who they spent many hours with solving life’s problems at the Old Globe Saloon where they were known by their aliases of “Ivy Picklestomper” and “Igor”.
No public services will be held, but if you would like to say goodbye, raise a glass in their honor and remember the good times.
You can share a memory or leave condolences for them on their obituaries at //www.autumnfuneral.com/obituaries.
