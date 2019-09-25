Verl Griess died in the loving arms of his family, returned back to Heaven to be reunited by his wife Sandra Griess who passed this June 13, 2019 of 55 years of marriage.
He leaves behind his two sons, Michael (Beverly), Timothy (Julie); and grandkids, Heather, Travis, TJ, Tyler and Matthew.
Verl was a supervisor manager for 30+ years. called THUMBS in Long Beach, CA. Only to retire in Rogue River, OR. Spent the last couple of years w his family in Roseburg.
We spread their ashes this past weekend September 20th to 23rd, 2019.
