Verna Marian (Wilmer) Menke went to be with her Savior Jesus on April 22, 2020, which was her 73rd wedding anniversary, after suffering for years from Alzheimer's. She was surrounded by family as she died peacefully.
Verna was born in Drayton, North Dakota on December 21, 1927 to Axel and Alice Wilmer. She graduated from Williams High School in 1946. She met Jim Menke in Baudette, Minnesota, where she worked as a waitress at Agnes Cafe. They were married on April 22, 1947. They moved to Oregon in 1951. She worked for Montgomery Wards from 1975 to 1986 when the store closed. She was an original member of the Minnehaha bowling league and bowled there for 44 years. Verna and Jim loved to go dancing and were members of the Eagles and Moose lodges. They were long time members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Verna made quilts for all her children and grandchildren. Jim and Verna had four children: Joanne Havel (Mike Paramo), Rita Ballance (Steve), Bill Menke (Karen), and Randy Menke (Nancy Andrich); also, four grandchildren: David and Jaimie Havel, Michael Ballance, and Sara Morrow, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sister Elaine Wilmer; brother, Lloyd Wilmer; and two grandchildren, Lisa and Scott Ballance.
She is survived by brothers Harvey (Eileen) Wilmer, Dennis (Lois) Wilmer, and Dale (Margaret) Wilmer; and sisters Harriet Sanner (Glenn), Marilyn Bitzer (Gene); and sister-in-law, Sonja Wilmer.
We want to thank Umpqua Valley Rehab for all their care, and to Amedisys Hospice, who truly are angels, and a special thank you to Melissa for all her help, kindness and care. There will be no service due to the coronavirus. We will always love and miss you Mom.
