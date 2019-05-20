Vernon (John) Powell passed away May 10, 2019. He was born July 6, 1931, in Craigville, Minnesota, to Wilbur Delton Powell and Macie Gertrude (Mohn). He was number twelve of sixteen children.
John served in the US Army from 1949 to 1953. After returning home from Korea, he went to work at Roseburg Lumber Company where he was a press operator until his health forced him to retire early in 1988.
John married Janell Joyce Hill in 1964. They lived in the Lookingglass Valley and later in Tenmile, Oregon.
John is survived by his son, Russell and (Wendy); grandchildren, Ashley and (Lee) Gunderson, Amanda and (Daniel) Amos, Ethan and (Erika) Powell, Levi Powell, Kiersten Powell, Hailey Holmgren; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Albert Dale, Wilbur Delton, and Franklin (Bud) Powell.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Tenmile Community Center. John's favorite dishes will be served for lunch.
