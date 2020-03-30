My soul mate has left and is now in God’s arms.
Born June 13, 1927 in Twin Falls, Idaho, Vernon Vining Hann (only child) was raised by his mother Mildred after she and his father Frank divorced. She and Vern later moved to Napa, California where he spent his younger years. A child of the Depression, Vern worked throughout school – paperboy, truck delivery, feed store as well as a stint at Christian Brothers winery were several of his employment ventures. Upon high school graduation, Vern enlisted in the Navy serving his country 1945-1949. After his return to civilian life, he returned to Napa and became an apprentice hard wood floor installer. He married Gladys Anderson in 1950 and they later had two sons - Steven and James (Jim).
Seeking greater financial security for his family, Vern answered a Civil Service announcement for the Immigration & Border Patrol and he began his federal and law enforcement career. Working primarily along the Mexican border, Vern transferred in 1957 to the US Customs Service as an agent, continuing as agent-in-charge, assistant supervisory agent and in 1968 district Director of Customs, San Diego. In 1978, he transferred to Washington D.C. and was appointed Assistant Commissioner (Operations). After early retirement in 1980, Vern and wife, Linda (Bradley) and cat Yo-Yo left the District and relocated to Oregon in 1981. They lived on 45 acres in Scotts Valley (East of Yoncalla) attempting small scale ranching. In 1999 they moved to Roseburg.
Vern had many interests and friends. He loved the outdoors – fishing, hunting, gardening, RV travel, mushroom foraging. He also loved to read and enjoyed the many pets he and Linda had during their 44-year married life. During his later years, Vern had to contend with increasing physical ailments and was not able to do the many things he so enjoyed. After an extended period of declining health, Vern unexpectedly passed March 6, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. He is survived by wife Linda; son Jim (Vickie), son Steve and various grandchildren as well as Linda’s extended family of sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.
No service is planned. If you knew Vern, please raise a glass of wine in his honor remembering the good and honorable man he was. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
