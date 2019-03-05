Vicki Lynn Needham passed away March 3, 2019, at the age of 73 at her Roseburg home from complications of Muscular System Atrophy (MSA).
She was born January 20, 1946, in Tacoma, Washington, to Frances and Byron Reeves. She went to Quilcene High School and graduated from Peninsula College in Washington.
She moved to Roseburg in 1967 with her husband, Clay and worked at JCPenney for 44 years. She enjoyed working with her dogs, hunting and camping.
Vicki leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Clay Needham; her son, Matthew Needham of Redmond, Washington; her sister, Donna Amos of Roseburg; two nieces, Kathy Cox of Roseburg and Roxanne Taylor of Bend; two brother- in- laws, Bob and Dean of Kansas City, Kansas; and Max the cat.
A very special thank you to the caregivers Alicia, Angela, Billie and Glory.
No services will be held, per the request of Vicki.
