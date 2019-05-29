VICTOR MORRIS STANDLEY
Victor Morris Standley, 92, went to be with his lord on May 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by family in Camas Valley, Oregon. He was born on February 6, 1927 in Tenmile, Oregon to John and Edna (Bushnell) Standley.
Victor grew up in Camas Valley. He joined the Army in 1945 and served his country. He served in World War 2 and served in Okinawa, Japan. He was discharged, achieving the rank of MP Cook.
Victor began working in the woods after coming home from the war and later started a logging company with his brother, Ormand called OH & VM Standley Logging where they owned for many years.
Victor married Geraldine in 1948 in Roseburg, Oregon. They were happily married for 54 years. Victor was a member of Camas Valley Community Missionary Church. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, working in his shop building all kinds of equipment and dearly loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed his cattle on the ranch for many years.
Victor was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; son-in-law Byron Baker; brothers, Oran; Ormand; Miles; Harold; Lowell;
Victor is survived by sons Reggie Standley; Warren and (Merris) Standley; daughter Jannie Baker; his grandchildren Tricia and (Chris), Travis, Victor and (Darby), Shannon and (Doug), Kent, Janie, Eric and (Larissa); his great-grandchildren Isabel, Myles, Keala, Austin, Samantha, Brody, Logan, Whitney, Cheyanne, Harlee, Byron, Rachelle, Tyler, Leanna, Kadin, Sage, Lilly, Kortny, Kayla, Ashlynn and Paisley; and numerous nieces, nephews, step, great and great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Camas Valley Community Missionary Church, at 1:00 on June 1. A visitation will be held at Taylor’s Mortuary in Winston from 2-4 on May 31.
