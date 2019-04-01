Villa Dolores (Saffer) Gallagher, age 84, of Grants Pass, OR, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019.
Dolores was born a true “10” out of eleven children, on May 9, 1934, in Wellston, Oklahoma, to William Arvel Saffer and Laura Evelyn (Haggard) Saffer. Her family was a large and loving family including sisters: Oleta Ruth Vessel, Juanita Evelyn Vessel, Wanda Curtis Howard, Mary Azzlee McCarter, Anna Pauline Smith, Ida Lorene Love, and Martha Marie Nutter; and brothers: Harold Arvel Saffer, Leslie William Saffer, and Garland Wayne Saffer.
After many years traveling between Oklahoma and California, the Saffer family settled in Cave Junction, Oregon. Dolores graduated from Illinois Valley High School in 1952, where she had quickly made friends and was selected Homecoming Queen.
For many years Dolores had been a waitress in restaurants in Cave Junction and Rogue River, also working many years for Lee’s Fruit Stand in both cities. She was a sharp dresser and a good dancer who enjoyed fun adventures and gaming with her good friends through the years. She enjoyed her large close family and the fun, music, good times and meals they shared.
She is survived by her sister, Martha Marie Nutter of Monmouth, Oregon; her sweetheart and dancing partner of many years, Charlie Legg of Grants Pass; her daughter, Laura; her husband, John Nolan of Cave Junction; her son, Terry Bankston and his wife Liz of Myrtle Creek; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
