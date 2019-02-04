Viola Law, age 84 was born in Alamosa, Colorado, on August 25, 1934, to parents Onesimo Duran and Silvianita Sandoval. She passed away January 19, 2019, in Roseburg, OR.
Her family was blessed beyond words to have shared and enjoyed priceless time with her. Our mother was a tough, strong woman who valued and treasured her family.
Viola was married in 1953 to Larry Law, also from Colorado. They raised their five children in Oakland, CA, then relocated and finished raising their children in Roseburg.
Our Mom worked over 20 years teaching young minds in the Headstart Program. Each student was unique to her and she endeared herself to each one.
She is preceded in death by her husband Larry; and is survived by her five children, Toni, Bobbi (Tom), Jeri (Mark), Johnny (LeAnne) and Jimmy; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
A funeral mass will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, at St Joseph's Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. just prior to the Funeral Mass. St. Joseph's Church is located at 800 W. Stanton St., Roseburg.
