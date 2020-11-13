Viola (Vye) E. Harvey, 98, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Vye was born March 4, 1922, in Portsmouth, Iowa, to John and Henrietta (Baxter) Wehr the youngest of 10 children. As a young girl she aspired to be a nun or nurse. Her children are glad she chose the latter. Her nursing career began during WW II in 1943 and continued until her retirement from Douglas Community Hospital in 1992. Vye worked in both local hospitals and several doctors’ offices as a competent and caring RN.
Vye was a 65+ year resident of Winchester and took pride in home and yard. She was an active member of the YMCA and her church for many years. She enjoyed traveling, visiting many states and foreign countries.
Vye was preceded in death by both her husbands William Cooper and Dale Harvey as well as her parents and siblings. Survivors include three sons, Bill Cooper and his wife Ellen of Eagle, Idaho, Terry Harvey and his wife Maggie of Pacifica, California, and Rod Harvey and his wife Judy of Eugene, Oregon; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces in the Midwest.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held, COVID RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 12:10 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow within the Fair Oaks Cemetery. The family request that contributions be made in Vye’s memory to Casey Eye Institute, OHSU 3375 SW Terwilliger Blvd, Portland, OR 97239. Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.