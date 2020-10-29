Violet Irene Scevers (Nolen) – Sis went home to Heaven to be with Jesus and Dad on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the age of 92. She resided at Chantel's Loving Touch Memory Care Home in Sutherlin, Oregon. She was born in Anderson County, Texas on July 8, 1928 to parents Everett and Tina Nolen.
Violet is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Rev. Thermon A. Scevers; her daughter-in-law Kathy Scevers; four sisters, Beverly, Dinky, Betty-jo and Julia; and six brothers, Sonny Boy, Thomas, Earnest, Jerry, Mike and David. She is survived by her children: Jr. Scevers (Donita) of Bonaza, OR, Tommy Scevers of Roseburg, Earlene Wallace (Jon) of Indianapolis, IN, Sharon Walston (Jim) of Roseburg, Lester Scevers (Marsha) of Ferndale, WA, Darrell Scevers (Rae) of Yoncalla, OR, Kasandra Henry (David) of Boise, Idaho; 23 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren. Surviving sister and brothers include: Dorothy Stokes of Portland, OR, Billie Hambrick of Sutherlin, OR, Vickie Horton of Texas, Dolores Tacket (Gene) of Yerington, Nevada, Buddy Nolen, Junior Nolen, and Dick Nolen (Alice) all of Frankston, Texas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews on the Nolen and Scevers side, whom she loved dearly.
Mom loved being a pastor’s wife and helping dad take care of the church family, teaching Sunday School, Children's Church and playing piano when needed. She also loved to read her Bible and pray. Her favorite hobbies included singing, sewing, knitting, crocheting, word search, crossword puzzles, cooking and caring for her family. We will always remember her beautiful silver hair and how she could put those spongey, pink rollers in without a mirror. She was a special wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and we will miss her terribly. We all love you mom, kiss Daddy and Jesus for us.
Special thanks to Chantel's Loving Touch Memory Care for taking such good care of mom. Services were at Yoncalla Assembly of God and she was interred at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Oakland, Oregon. Violet's favorite charity was BGMC; Boys and Girls Missionary Crusade. You are invited to donate to this charity in her name: Violet Irene Scevers at Yoncalla Assembly of God, P.O. Box 8, Yoncalla, OR 97499.
