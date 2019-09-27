1919-2019
Virginia Coleman Russ, 100, passed away at 1:46 a.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her home at Garden Valley Retirement in Roseburg, Oregon.
A resident of Roseburg for 15 years, “VJ” was born on February 16, 1919, in Cairo, Illinois, to the late Arnold and Bonnie Coleman. She grew up in Chicago, Illinois.
VJ graduated from Murray Teacher’s College in Murray, Kentucky, and went on to do secretarial work at Westinghouse in St. Louis, Missouri, and later at the Rapid Transit District in Los Angeles, California, and the Occidental United Presbyterian Church in Eagle Rock.
For almost 30 years, VJ was an active member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and held many positions in the Eagle Rock chapter, including club president. She delighted in greeting members and guests and in planning and participating in many social events.
After moving to Roseburg in 2002, she eventually remarried. VJ became a June bride when she and Robert Russ were married in 2003, she at age 84, he at 92.
After Bob’s passing, VJ took on the role of cheerleader for the Garden Valley Retirement beanbag baseball team. Continuing her love of the social, she was active until her last week in a variety of events at the facility.
She is survived by her daughter, Louise Haynes, and many close relatives and friends who remember her witty quips, sense of humor, her singing of songs from old movie musicals, and her ability to always look on the funny side of life. She filled our lives with joy.
A memorial will be held at Garden Valley Retirement on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Donations may be made to the American Red Cross. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
