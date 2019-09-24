Virginia "Ginger" Howe passed peacefully on September 6th, 2019, at the age of 70. She was born on February 14, 1949. She was an amazing person who always had a smile on her face and a kind word to say.
She married her favorite person, Lew, on June 12, 1971. They moved to Roseburg in 1973, where they settled and raised a family. Ginger worked as an Accountant for Roseburg Forest Products and Mercy Hospital before retiring. She was very involved in her church and PEO.
She is survived by her husband Lew; three children, Ed, Janine (Rich), and Tom; three granddaughters, Aimee, Krystan, and Katie; and two brothers, Bob (Donna) and Steve (Celeste). She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Aimee, and sister, Lois.
Services will be held on October 5th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church Memorial Committee.
