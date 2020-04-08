Virginia was welcomed Home by her Savior on April 1, 2020, at the age of 90. She died of natural causes at a Sutherlin, Oregon memory care home.
Virginia was born July 14, 1929 to Harry and Edna Watkins, the middle child of three redheads. She and her brothers had a hard, but happy upbringing in Cohasset, Minnesota. She obtained nurse’s aide training in Denver, CO, which later led to employment as an LPN in Boise and Coos Bay. Virginia’s studies at Boise Bible College began a lifetime partnership of serving her Lord alongside her preacher-husband, Bill Humphreys (married May 19, 1950). Their family grew….and grew to four sons and three daughters, into whom she poured herself with love, hard work, creativity, a song, and laughter. On the side, she kept jobs of housekeeping and ironing.
Her humility and easy smile won admiration as church ministry took them from Richland to Vale to San Jose to Oakland (Oregon) to Myrtle Creek. She was known for clever word wit and long prayers. Hitchhikers and highfalutin’ folks both found hospitality and hearty meals around the long family table. Shortly after the nest emptied Virginia’s mom and stepdad moved in and her caregiving years continued. Returning to Oakland/Sutherlin put Virginia near many of her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. They were a great source of joy and comfort as her later years brought loss of memory, hearing, vision, and mobility.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, William John Humphreys, and brother Vernon Watkins. She is survived by brother Virgil Watkins; her seven children: David (Patty Jo); Bethene (Steve Moore), Joel (Connie), Ilene (Jamie Pyles), Steve (Tawnie), Vicki (Stan Grove), John (Emily); and daughter-in-love, Lorna. She was Grandma to 30, Great-Grandma to 42 and Great-Great-Grandma to three. She was Aunt and Sister-in-law to numerous others.
Virginia often referred to the Christian’s death as “Graduation Day.” At her request, “Pomp and Circumstance” will be played at a service in her honor at a later date.
