Virginia Marie “Gina” Birkenfeld passed away peacefully November 18, 2019, at age 91, at her daughter’s home in Vancouver, Washington, with memories of her beloved husband, Bob, in her heart.
Born on March 28, 1928 in Tacoma, Washington, she was the daughter of Emerson Duane “Bill” and Marie Elvira “Elvy” (Nelson) Hickey. Raised in Randle, Washington, Gina was the third of four children. An outgoing blue-eyed beauty and the salutatorian of her senior class, she married her high school sweetheart, Edward John “Bob” Birkenfeld, November 1, 1946. They were married for 71 years before his passing in 2017.
Gina and Bob first moved to Myrtle Creek in 1947, where they raised four daughters and partnered in their business, Southern Logging Company. They filled their lives with a love of family, work, life-long friends, and adventure. Gina oversaw the building of the family home in Tri-City and a vacation home in Bend, OR, where the family spent holidays and quality time together skiing and golfing. Gina was an avid card player. Blackjack and duplicate bridge were her go-to games along with the local Bob Jones Pitch Tournament.
Gina showed courage, determination and graciousness despite numerous health challenges over the last two decades. She relished telling stories of her life in Randle – playing the piano for the local singing competitions, getting lost as a young teen in the Gifford Pinchot forest while manning a fire lookout, and baking pies and packing loggers’ lunches in the restaurant she and Bob owned for a short time after getting married. In later years, she enjoyed following the Seattle Mariners and listening to music, especially Frank Sinatra.
She was a dedicated and devoted wife and mother who gave her family love, encouragement and support throughout her life.
“Mothers hold your hand for a while but hold your hearts forever.”
Gina was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; infant daughter, Christine Lynn; her parents; and siblings, including her dear sister Joanne DeWalt, and son-in-law Howard Berl.
Gina is survived by daughters Judy Sjogren, of Vancouver, WA; Carol Berl, of Belvedere, CA; and Boni Buringrud (Ward), of Seattle, WA. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Carrie and Eric Sjogren.
The family wants to give special thanks to Gina’s caregivers, Brandy, Hollee, Amber and Alex, from Community Home Health and Hospice for their compassion and care.
A graveside memorial for Gina will be held in Spring 2020 at Silver Creek Cemetery, Randle, WA. Remembrances may be made to the South Umpqua School Foundation, P.O. Box 514, Myrtle Creek, OR 97457.
