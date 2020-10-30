Virginia Maxine (Olsen) Bowne was born May 3rd, 1941 in Caldwell, ID to Albert and Arrietta Olsen. She went to Heaven to be with her son Bob Bowne on October 14th, 2020 in Payette, ID.
“Max” to family and friends, grew up in the Snake River Valley.
Max dedicated her life to helping others-Working at Rouge Valley Hospital, Walt's Ambulance Services, then the nurse’s station at RFP in Dillard. She worked as a deputy for the Malheur County Sheriff's Office, then volunteered as a chaperone for supervised visitations for Child Services in Southern Oregon.
She leaves behind her daughter-in-law Donnie Bowne; granddaughters, Heather and Trish Bowne; daughter, Martina Bowne; grandchildren, Thomas and Leanya Atherton, Trina and Daniel Smirl; daughter, Jeanine Jordan; and grandsons, William and Nicholas Jordan.
