Vivian Irene Sanford (White), age 89, passed away in Klamath Falls, OR, on May 19, 2019. She was born in Lennox, CA, to Chester and Leora White.
She met and married her husband Dale in Baudette, MN, in 1947, they shared 67 years of marriage. She is survived by Linda Stewart of Arlington, VA; Kathy (Myron) Mikkelsen of Klamath Falls, OR; and Diane (Steve) Silvers of Klamath Falls, OR.
Private services were held on June 14, 2019, at Eagle Point National Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.