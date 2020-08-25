Heaven Bound, August 20, 2020
Age 84, Wallace was born in Phoenix, AZ to parents Gene and Lee Ann Hambrick. The family moved to California three weeks later and in 1951, they moved to Oakland, OR. He married Sharon Fiksdal in 1958 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Roseburg, OR, and together they had two children, Pam and Brad.
Wallace worked as a logger and heavy equipment operator for 35 years for Roseburg Lumber. Then changed careers in 1991, working for Holiday Retirement Corp along with Sharon, retiring in 2001.
Wallace is survived by his wife Sharon of 62 years; daughter, Pam Ziolkowski of Roseburg, OR; granddaughter, Erika Ziolkowski and her children Sway and Mack of Monroe, OR, and her fiancé, Kevin Lang and his sons Trevin and Kaden; granddaughter, Kayla Ziolkowski and her son Everett of Roseburg; brother, Don (Cheryl) of Roseburg; sister-in-law, Billie of Sutherlin, OR; also, many nieces and nephews.
Wallace is preceded in death by both parents; son, Brad Hambrick; grandson-in-law, Blake Krieg; brothers, Henry, Pat, Hugo, Ray and Earl; sisters, Corabelle Temple and Pauline Harrison.
His body will be laid to rest at the Roseburg National Cemetery with military honors for family only. Pastor Gary Krumdieck from St. John’s Lutheran Church will present the service.
A special thanks to Dr. Ottenheimer and his staff and to all the hospice nurses who were so helpful and caring, also to our special friends and neighbors.
God’s Amazing Grace!
