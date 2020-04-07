Walter Curtis Goekler was born on October 12, 1939 in South Gate, California to Curtis R. Goekler and Ruth A. Wright. He passed away at home on March 26, 2020.
He is survived by his children, Timothy Goekler (Kathy), Marlisse Light, Jennifer Stafford, Jared Goekler (Renee) and Amy Raedeke (John). He is also survived by his siblings, Mac Dean Goekler (Maureen) and Lois Wheat; and step-children, Karyn Hirshon, Shellie Stefanich (Victor), Todd Young (Michelle), Eric Young (Susan). Grandchildren are Sarah Goekler, Christopher Goekler, Tyler Light, Brittany Keeler, Kassidy Keeler, Zachery Clark, Emily Aunspaugh, Taylor Stafford, Aubrey Goekler, Hezekiah Goekler and Alexis Raedeke. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Joseph, John and Janice Goekler and Travis and Lori Wheat. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Deann Ross.
At his request, no services will be held
