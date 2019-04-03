Walter “Punk” Hill, age 82, of Glendale, died March 30, 2019 in Medford.
He was born to Frank and Margaret Hill on May 20, 1936 in Azalea, Oregon. He spent his childhood in the Azalea and Quines Creek areas and attended Glendale High School in his teenage years.
Punk worked in the timber industry from the age of 17 until his retirement. He performed many different jobs but spent most of his career doing what he truly loved, driving log truck.
Punk met the woman of his dreams, Eula Mae Stewart, and married her in June of 1963. They were married for 32 wonderful years until her death in 1996. Punk and Eula had three sons, Rocky, Curtis and Billy. Rocky and Curtis left this life before Punk to be with their mom and wait for their dad to arrive to be with them.
Billy and his wife Tonia, as well as eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren will remain behind until their time comes to join the family.
Family and friends will have a private ceremony to help Punk start his journey to meet his family.
