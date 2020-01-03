Wanda Inona Woodworth Sherwood, age 93, of Roseburg, OR, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 6, 2019.
Wanda was born on Nov 1, 1926 to Frank and Helen Woodworth in Bromide, Oklahoma. She met George David Sherwood while working in the cafeteria on the Amarillo Army Airfield during WWII and they were married 1943.
After the war, the young family moved to Indiana where they farmed for several years. In 1956, Wanda, George and their five children moved from Indiana to Roseburg, Oregon. Once all her children were in school, Wanda attended Roseburg Beauty College and spent the rest of her working life as a beautician.
Her faith was the most important part of her life and she wanted everyone to know the saving grace of Jesus Christ. She participated in Bible Study Fellowship and was a small group leader for many years. She attended First Baptist Church and Redeemer’s Fellowship, teaching Sunday School in both churches.
Wanda loved children and animals and was happiest surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren. She had a good sense of humor and a loving heart.
Her first husband, George, passed away in 1981 and 14 years later she married his brother, Cliff, who passed away in 2015, at the age of 100.
Wanda is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Clemore; and husbands, George and Cliff.
She is survived by her children, David (Carol), Sandra Ruffer (Tony), Linda Mellis (Drew), Mike, Rodney (Jeanne); 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Her life and love affected so many.
The family would like to thank hospice caregivers Ruthie and Kristen for their love and support through Wanda’s last days.
Please join family and friends for Wanda’s Celebration of Life on January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Redeemer’s Fellowship at 3130 West Harvard Ave, Roseburg.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Wanda’s name to Redeemer’s Fellowship, Roseburg Rescue Mission or the Samaritan’s Purse.
