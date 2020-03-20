Wanda Lindsey, age 76, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 in Roseburg, Oregon. Born on July 16, 1943 to predeceased parents, Joe and Cordie Mitchell. Wanda fought hard but lost her two-year battle with cancer. She peacefully passed away at home with family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Lindsey whom she referred to “as the love of my life”. Before that she was married to our father, Jimmie “Joe” Gather and they both raised four wonderful children. Mom had many work-related talents such as Waitress, Bookkeeping, Store Manager and Office Manager. Above all, Mom was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. We loved having her as our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mom found her faith again several years ago and kept this faith all the way to the end. God lovingly answered all of our prayers by allowing her to peacefully pass away.
Wanda is also preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy, Shirley, Virginia, Bonnie and Robert.
Wanda is survived by her four children; Joe (Sheri) Gather of Roseburg, OR, Rhonda (Scott) Remalia of Cooperas Cove, TX, Debbie (Alan) Fullerton of Bakersfield, CA and Laura (Keith) Reynolds of Winston, OR. She had numerous grandchildren; Kyle (Jodie) Gather, Amanda (Luis) Castellanos, Rick (Amy) Remalia, Tasha (Eddie) Remaila-Kendall, Trisha (Paul) Mason, Heather (Stephen) Gordon, Jake (Rachelle) Fullerton, Kayla (Andrew) Moore and 17 great-grandchildren. Wanda is also survived by her brother, Butch (Diana) Mitchell, sister, Brenda Cole and a number of very close friends.
At Wanda’s request there will be no funeral services. Her family grieves her loss but takes comfort in knowing that she is now home with Joe and her loved ones.
There will be a celebration of life over the summer with family.
