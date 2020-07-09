Wanda Mae Brooks, 91, went to be with the Lord, July 5th, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Duane. She is survived by daughters, Judy Brooks, Cindy Adams and her husband Ralph, and son Gary Brooks and his wife Lynda. She is also survived by five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Wanda was born in Veneta, OR and graduated from Elmira High School where she met the love of her life. They married in 1948 and started their family. In 1962, the family moved to Myrtle Creek, OR, where Wanda and Duane resided until 2018 when they moved to Salem, OR.
Wanda and Duane enjoyed square dancing, bowling, and traveling, but most of all being with their family and friends.
