Wanda Margaret (Chaney) Johnson passed away January 31, 2019, in Vancouver, Washington, at the age of 91. Wanda was born on December 27, 1927, to Lenore and Ernest Chaney in Myrtle Creek, Oregon.
Wanda attended Myrtle Creek High School and went on to work as the school secretary before moving to Eugene, Oregon, in 1961. Upon moving to Eugene, Wanda began working at the University of Oregon as a transcript clerk working her way through the ranks all the way up to Registrar where she earned a
reputation throughout the region’s universities for her excellence in the field. A stalwart proponent of education as one’s ticket to a future, she earned a Bachelor’s degree while raising her three children and
went on to earn a Master of Science from the university in 1977. She retired from U of O in 1986, earning the prestigious title of Registrar Emeritus, but stayed on part time for another 10 years traveling with recruiting teams and assisting with registration and summer orientation Duck Days.
Wanda was preceded in death by grandson, Joel Devain Harwood; great-grandson, Camden Nicholaus Cook; and siblings, Gerald Chaney, Barbara Pappalardo, and Calvin Chaney. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Roger Fritz Johnson; children, Larry (Cheryl) Harwood, Linda (Jack) Cook, and Cynthia (Ed) Lindsey; grandchildren, Julie Barden, Christopher Cook, and Samantha Pike; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jessica, Corbin, Aidan, and Archer; siblings, Zella (Don) Dunham, Shirley Carstensen, Victor (Judy) Chaney; and sister-in-law, Ann Chaney.
No funeral arrangements are made at this time.
