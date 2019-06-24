Wanda Wilkinson, age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her home.
Wanda was born in Boles, Arkansas, the daughter of Henry and Lou Taylor. Wanda was the sixth of eight children.
Wanda married Jim Wilkinson on August 15, 1949, in Waldron, Arkansas. The newlyweds moved to Oregon in April of 1951, where Jim worked for Sun Studs for almost 40 years and Wanda worked in the school kitchens.
Wanda loved gardening and always had amazing produce coming from her garden which she shared with all who would enjoy it. She enjoyed canning and freezing produce from her garden for her children and grandchildren. Wanda was head cook at Jo Lane Junior High School for many, many years. She loved cooking, and was especially famous for her cinnamon rolls. She took her job seriously and loved watching the kids come through the lunch line each day. She prayed for them and enjoyed watching them grow up.
Jim was the fisherman, so Wanda always cooked the fish Jim brought home, though she did not like to eat it! She was faithful in freezing many fish through the years for others. Breads, pies, cakes, rolls, etc. were always her favorites to enjoy.
Wanda left a great legacy to her children and grandchildren of loving and trusting her Lord Jesus Christ. She served her church and family faithfully all her life, always pointing them to trust Jesus. She went about her daily chores at home, singing aloud hymns and praises for all the neighbors to hear.
Wanda and Jim were married for 56 years with Jim going to heaven in 2006. Wanda is survived by her two daughters: Kathy and Gary Chambers live in Lebanon, Oregon, and Cindy and Mike Gohn live in Anthem, Arizona. Wanda leaves seven grandchildren – JoAnna Crocker, Sara Powell, Bethany Wahl, Lacey McDonald, Aisha Williams, Cal Chambers, and Carina Swenson. She also leaves 18 great-grandchildren.
Wanda has been a member of Westside Christian Church since 1957.
A memorial service will be held at Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.
