Warren Hubbell Poland of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on February 27, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born on July 8, 1932 in San Bernardino, California to Floyd and Eva June (Templin) Poland.
Warren lived in San Bernardino until attending college at the University of Nevada - Reno. His college plans were put on hold while serving in the Army at the end of the Korean War as part of an anti-aircraft artillery training division at Fort Bliss, Texas. After completing his military service, he returned to UNR and earned a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering.
Warren worked for San Bernardino County from 1961 until 1975. During this time, he met and married his wife Anna. Together they had three children, John, Kathy (now Kathy Mauzey) and Susan (now Susan Samuels). Warren then decided to seek a more rural lifestyle and moved the family to Douglas County, Oregon, where he worked for the Public Works Department as an engineer. While at the County, Warren took part in the development of much of the county infrastructure, including numerous county parks and roads such as improvements to Diamond Lake Highway and the road system for the Galesville dam. He was offered the position of Public Works Director, but chose to serve as County Engineer instead, preferring to focus on the technical aspects of county development. He retired in 1996.
During his lifetime, Warren took part in many different endeavors. He worked a family mining operation California, built three houses, and served for a time as a deacon and elder in the local congregation of the United Church of God. He enjoyed steelhead fishing on the North Umpqua river and spending time with family. He was an important part of his children's lives and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, three children and four grandchildren.
A small funeral service is being planned and will take place at the National Memorial in Roseburg on June 3, 2019, followed by a remembrance event. Preceding the ceremony for Warren, a ceremony will be held at the National Memorial for his father Floyd and mother June Poland. Arrangements will be made through Pearsons' Funeral Home in Roseburg. Interested parties may contact them at 541-672-4435 for details or to leave messages.
