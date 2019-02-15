Lawrence, Richard 01/08/19
Lichtenfeld, Mark 01/10/19
West, Sally 01/21/19
Willis, Rosealie 01/28/19
Dykema, Owen 01/30/19
Gilpin, Larry 01/30/19
Carlson, Donald 02/01/19
Saunders, Charles 02/02/19
Cameron, Elaine 02/03/19
Diedrich, Mary 02/05/19
Fenton, Elmer 02/05/19
Wilder, Duane 02/06/19
Batshon, Raja 02/07/19
Wakefield, John 02/07/19
Greer, Gene 02/08/19
Robinson, Thomas 02/08/19
Beck, Jon 02/09/19
Loeser, Jean 02/09/19
Colley, Theodore 02/10/19
Gurzi, Caroline 02/10/19
Williams, Reese 02/10/19
Allen, Rosemarie 02/12/19
Barnett, Darryl 02/12/19
Molthu, Rosanna -02/12/19
Rhodes, George 02/12/19
Tanner, Harold 02/14/19
