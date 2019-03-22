Milligan, Lonnie
Paynter, Carolyn 11/16/18
Brinkmeyer, Patricia 02/21/19
Glade, Charles 02/28/19
Mansfield, Arthur 02/28/19
Spencer, Joshua 02/28/19
Macy, Joseph 03/01/19
Fugate, Helen 03/03/19
Nichols, Kenneth 03/06/19
Whitaker, Patrick 03/07/19
Batson, Edith 03/10/19
Bridwell, Gail 03/10/19
Olson, Lois 03/10/19
Collinsworth, Pauline 03/12/19
Gipson, Katherine 03/15/19
Magnuski, Theresa 03/15/19
McCright, Kenneth 03/15/19
Harper, Richard 03/15/19
Grove, Jerauld 03/16/19
Poer, Irene 03/16/19
Bissonnette, Russell 03/17/19
Pasch, Irene 03/17/19
Smith, Louis 03/17/19
Shaff, Donald 03/18/19
Calabro, Fredrick 03/19/19
Jeffers, Sam 03/19/19
King, Waldo 03/19/19
Shukle, James 03/19/19
Winfeild, William 03/19/19
