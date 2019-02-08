WEEKLY LIST
Coble, Donald 12/30/18
Todd, Kayonna 01/16/19
Beavers, Mildred 01/18/19
Law, Viola 01/19/19
Sonnenberg, Victoria 01/21/19
Crowl, Regenia 01/25/19
Hale, Ruth 01/28/19
McKinley, Jacqueline 01/29/19
Dykema, Owen 01/30/19
Ewing, Donald 01/30/19
Lee, Darwin 01/30/19
Mattingly, William 01/31/19
Ward, Cherie 01/31/19
Carlson, Donald 02/01/19
Conway, Deanna 02/01/19
Woods, Kathryn 02/01/19
Roberts, Vernon 02/02/19
Osborne, James 02/03/19
Radford, Chris 02/03/19
Shenefield, Frank 02/03/19
Dewar, Virginia 02/04/19
Devore, Robert 02/04/19
Steensland, Debora 02/04/19
Fenton, Elmer 02/05/19
Starkey, Clarence 02/06/19
Wilder, Duane 02/06/19
Becker, Harold 02/07/19
